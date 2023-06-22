Menu
News in Brief

Skyline bumps profits to $71.3m, resumes dividends

New Queenstown gondola scheduled to reopen on July 1. (Image: Skyline)
Brent Melville
Thu, 22 Jun 2023
Skyline Enterprises more than doubled profit before tax to $71.3 million for the March 2023 year, up from $34.9m for the comparable period, helped by a $10.4m gain on its commercial property revaluations.That came on the strength of revenues of $183m, up a third on the prior year’s $123m, following the reopening of its international travel markets.The Queenstown-based gondola, adventure park and casino operator, which trades on the Unlisted securities exchange (USX) platform, will pay a final dividend of 28 cents per share, taking the ful...
Carbon prices continue to slump due to political uncertainty
Policy

Carbon prices continue to slump due to political uncertainty

Final ETS reform recommendations won’t appear until after the election.  

Ian Llewellyn 2:45pm
Markets

ERoad receives formal takeover bid

ERoad shareholders are being offered $1.30 for shares that peaked two years ago at $6.77.

Pattrick Smellie 1:23pm
Finance

PwC auditors before tribunal for Fonterra audits

The names of the auditors, specific charges and evidence has been suppressed.

Riley Kennedy 1:14pm
