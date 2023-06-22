Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Services

Hobson Wealth denies report it’s for sale

Hobson Wealth denies report it’s for sale
Hobson Wealth CEO Warren Couillault says sale rumours are wrong. (Image: Hobson Wealth)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 22 Jun 2023
An Australian media report that Auckland-based private wealth manager Hobson Wealth is looking for a buyer has met with a firm denial from the firm.“I can unequivocally and categorically deny that report,” Hobson chief executive Warren Couillault told BusinessDesk.The Australian this morning claimed in its daily Data Room market gossip column that Macquarie Group, which Companies Office records show still holds 8.76% interest in the advisory firm that used to carry its name, had been shopping Hobson Wealth to potential buyers.Macqua...
ERoad receives formal takeover bid
Markets

ERoad receives formal takeover bid

ERoad shareholders are being offered $1.30 for shares that peaked two years ago at $6.77.

Pattrick Smellie 1:23pm
Finance

PwC auditors before tribunal for Fonterra audits

The names of the auditors, specific charges and evidence has been suppressed.

Riley Kennedy 1:14pm
PwC auditors before tribunal for Fonterra audits
Markets

Jarden shaves 23% off Seeka target price

Analysts are also worried about a deteriorating balance sheet.

Staff reporters 11:50am
Jarden shaves 23% off Seeka target price