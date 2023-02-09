Syft Technologies to cut 20% of staff

Chief executive Alex Fala. (Image: Supplied)

Syft Technologies will reduce its staff numbers by around 20% in response to lower-than-expected sales in the 2023 financial year to March.The Christchurch-based producer of high-tech chemical "sniffer" products said in a statement that the dip is due to delays in orders from major customers, which is expected to result in the company posting a "material" loss for the year.Chief executive Alex Fala said he is disappointed in the order delays but relationships with customers remain strong.“We’ve had a favourable r...