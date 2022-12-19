Menu
News in Brief

Synlait shaves 50c off milk price forecast

Staff reporters
Mon, 19 Dec 2022
Synlait Milk is reducing its forecast base milk price for the 2022-23 season to $9.00/kgMS from $9.50/kgMS.In a notice to the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX), Synlait said the revised forecast reflected weaker global demand since it provided its last update in September. The company said demand had weakened as the cost of living increased globally, and economic activity in China remained suppressed due to covid-19 restrictions.Synlait chief executive Grant Watson said: “Based on softer dairy commodity prices across the first half of...
Markets Free market close

NZ shares fall on start of Christmas week

New Zealand's market is counting down the days till Christmas.

Ella Somers 19 Dec 2022
Listed Companies

Cannasouth and Eqalis' $48.8m 'merger' plans

Cannasouth says it will pay $48.8m for Equalis Pharmaceuticals but the market is lukewarm on the deal.

Staff reporters 19 Dec 2022
World

Bloomberg: The start of the AI revolution?

ChatGPT can solve all your problems and answer all your questions. 

Bloomberg 19 Dec 2022