News in Brief

Thousands of workers needed for cyclone recovery

Recovering from the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle will require thousands of workers. (Image: Getty)
Hawke’s Bay and other regions hit by Cyclone Gabrielle will need thousands of workers to rebuild damaged infrastructure.On Thursday, the Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga, publicly released workforce projections it developed with the Construction Sector Accord to help affected regions with recovery planning.The rebuild from the cyclone and other severe weather events to hit the North Island this year has been costed at billions of dollars.The local roading network in central Hawke’s Bay alone was estimated to cost between $1.2...
Primary Sector

Fonterra looks to trim its board size after flagging $1b in cuts

It would cut the number of directors from 11 to 9.

Staff reporters 8:38pm
Markets Market close

NZX50 flat as companies go ex-dividend

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,426.84, down 0.82 points or 0.01%.

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Politics charts

Election 2023: The right bloc now has a clear lead

The gap continues to widen in our polling average following two bad polls for Labour. 

Andy Fyers 5:08pm
