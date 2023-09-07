Menu
Lyttelton Port appoints former Airways boss as CEO

Former Airways NZ CEO Graeme Sumner has been appointed as the new CEO of Lyttelton Port Company. (Image: NZME)
After a tumultuous period of change at the top, Lyttelton Port Company has appointed a new chief executive.Graeme Sumner, who left Airways New Zealand last June after five years as CEO, was named by the Lyttelton Port Company (LPC) board as its new CEO on Thursday.He will be paid $825,000 with no bonus or incentive structure.LPC chair Barry Bragg said Sumner was a seasoned chief executive with a track record in turning around and growing companies across a number of industries. “Graeme brings strong operational leadership c...
Primary Sector

Labour schemes may be diverting Pacific workers away from fisheries roles.

Oliver Lewis 11:47am
Tourism

Nats $22m for cycling and walking, but no plan for industry funding

NZ's tourism marketing has been left in the dust by competing Australia.

Staff reporters 11:43am
Public sector

Head of public service announces he’s retiring five months early

Hughes says he wants to leave the way clear for fresh leadership after the election.

Jem Traylen 11:10am
