News in Brief

Tourism Holdings on road to recovery after first-half boom

(Image: THL)
Ella Somers
Thu, 23 Feb 2023
Tourism Holdings (THL) has seen its first-half earnings kick up a gear as New Zealand’s tourism sector roars back to life.The travel and tourism operator reported a statutory net profit of $25.2 million in the 12 months ended Dec 31, an increase of $29.6m from the previous corresponding period.Total revenue also boomed and was up 49% to $261m in the first half, as borders opened back up the company enjoyed its busiest summer season since the pandemic.Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) were $42.3m, up $43.4m on the prior corresponding...
