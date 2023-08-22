Menu
News in Brief

Trade Window lifts June quarter revenue 28%

Staff reporters
Tue, 22 Aug 2023
Trade software management firm Trade Window lifted June quarter revenue by 28% to $1.5 million as it added a handful of new customers and eked more out of shippers and freight forwarders. The firm added six customers in the quarter, giving it 481 at the end of the balance date, and lifted average revenue per customer for shippers by 19% to $1,662 and for freight forwarders by 18% to $668 each as it completed more cross-sales in the period. Trade Window said current customer contracts give it annual recurring revenue of $5.9m...
More small businesses finding it harder to pay power bills
Energy

One in four small businesses says power bills put them under financial pressure.

Ian Llewellyn 3:05pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector Analysis

Big business delegation heads to India

NZ will send one of its largest business delegations to India next week.

Dileepa Fonseka 9:02am
