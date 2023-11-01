Menu
News in Brief

TradeWindow director quits

Shippers and freight forwarders are among TradeWindow's customers. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Wed, 01 Nov 2023
TradeWindow director Diana Puketapu has quit the software management firm’s board effective immediately.The company told the market on Wednesday morning that Puketapu wanted to focus on other governance projects. Her role on the board will not be replaced.“This decision reflects TradeWindow’s determination to take the opportunity presented by the resignation to further reduce operating costs with a reduction in the size of the board.”Puketapu said it had been a pleasure to work with the TradeWindow board and she would co...
Mortgage stress to double by early 2025 – RBNZ’s financial stability report
The nation's financial system is still broadly sound. 

Staff reporters 12:55pm
Unemployment up, wages rise as job market gets more ‘spare capacity’

The official unemployment rate rose to 3.9% in the year to Sept 30, from 3.6% previously.The new figure released on Wednesday came as high interest rates put the squeeze on the economy.The employment rate fell to 69.1% from a high of 69.8% last quarter.But that rate is still high...

Staff reporters 11:35am
