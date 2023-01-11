Menu
TVNZ in Breakfast show shake-up

Daniel Dunkley
Wed, 11 Jan 2023
TVNZ has unveiled a new look line-up for its flagship Breakfast programme following a scandal-hit 2022.The state broadcaster has hired Anna Burns-Francis and Chris Chang to its morning show, where they will join Matty McLean and Jenny-May Clarkson.Both are internal appointments. Burns-Francis will step down from her role as TVNZ’s US correspondent while Chang will leave the sports beat.The shake-up sees Indira Stewart move to a new role across TVNZ’s digital platforms and the Q+A programme.The changes come after a tough last year fo...
Markets Free Market close

NZ shares dip in tandem with ANZ world commodity price index

The S&P/NZX 50 index fell 28.3 points, or 0.24%, to 11,636.99. 

Staff reporters 5:59pm
World

What America’s protectionism means for the world

America's new protectionism risks sparking a global rush to industry subsidies and incentives that undermine the rules-based global trade system.

The Economist 11:05am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am