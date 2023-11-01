Menu
News in Brief

Union members endorse new water sector employment framework

The PSA says the agreement will improve water services. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 01 Nov 2023
Members from the Amalgamated Workers Union, E tū and the Public Service Association (PSA) have agreed to a multi-union and employer collective agreement that the PSA says will help issues across the water sector.The PSA, the biggest trade union in the country, said the agreement will improve water services, overcome critical staff shortages and ensure decent workplaces for everyone working in the industry. AWUNZ lead organiser Blake Monkley described it as a “historic opportunity”.“Events including widespread flooding, th...
Saviour swoops in to pay Supie staff
Retail

An anonymous donor has made a substantial cash contribution to ensure staff get paid.

Staff reporters 6:37pm
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket rebounding strongly

The S&P/NZX 50 Index traded strongly in the afternoon after reaching a morning low.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Infrastructure

Port of Auckland quietly adds two new board members

One of the newcomers has been involved in previous port relocation studies.

Victoria Young 4:58pm
