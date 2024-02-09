Menu
News in Brief

Villa Maria to close Māngere site, 35 jobs going

Villa Maria owner Indevin has worked with WineWorks for 20 years.
John Anthony
John Anthony
Fri, 09 Feb 2024
The owner of Villa Maria wines says it is moving its bottling operations to a third-party and closing its Auckland site, resulting in the loss of 35 jobs.Founded by George Fistonich in Māngere in the early 1960s, Villa Maria was sold to New Zealand company Indevin in September 2021 after the winery’s parent company, FFWL, went into receivership.In June, Indevin announced its plan to bottle a selection of its Villa Maria wines in the UK, impacting bottling volumes processed at Māngere.Indevin re-evaluated the need for such a large site and...
ANZ Bank more hawkish, now expects two rate hikes
Economy

The bank tips one hike in February and the other in April. 

Rebecca Howard 1:20pm
Primary Sector

Maersk slashes $41.6 billion from annual earnings

Shipping line looking to trim costs in light of global challenges.

Brent Melville 12:00pm
Technology

Canterbury gets $6.1 million space centre

Up to $2.4 billion in economic benefits are forecast over the next ten years.

John Anthony 11:45am
