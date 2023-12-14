Menu
News in Brief

'Walk away' rights urged for dud mobile coverage
The Commerce Commission wants clarity around cellphone contracts. (Image: 123rf)
Staff reporters
Thu, 14 Dec 2023
Mobile phone users should be allowed to “walk away without penalty” if their service provider claims coverage in areas where it is not available, the Commerce Commission says in newly published guidelines.Mobile phone plans should also disclose up-front to customers the average monthly cost and the minimum cost over the lifetime of a plan. “Most offers don’t specify the total cost over the term of the contract or clearly set out what would have to be paid if the consumer needs to exit,” said telecommunications...
