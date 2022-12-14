Menu
News in Brief

Westpac chair to resign next year

Staff reporters
Wed, 14 Dec 2022
Westpac Banking Corp chair John McFarlane will resign from his role at the bank’s annual general meeting in December next year.McFarlane said he had delivered on his promise "to create a leaner, more agile, and better performing company”.The bank has begun the process of finding a new chair and other directors that can bring additional skills.“In the meantime, there remains much to be done and I can assure shareholders of my commitment to see the job through this year, and to support the company in what will invariably be...
Markets Free

NZ market flat as US inflation data surprises

In the US, the consumer price index for November rose 0.1% on the month, versus a forecast for a 0.3% gain. 

Ella Somers 6:06pm
Infrastructure

Kāinga Ora slashes building times and red tape

Kāinga Ora says it's loading up debt to clear a backlog of work.

Greg Hurrell 5:30pm
Finance

Reserve Bank's Orr grilled over high staff turnover

The Reserve Bank’s staff turnover in the year ended June was 21.7% while the Public Service Commission’s data showed turnover in the public service as a whole had been 17.3%.

Jenny Ruth 4:58pm