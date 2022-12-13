Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Westpac NZ names new chief economist

Staff reporters
Tue, 13 Dec 2022
After a 10-month search, Westpac has found a new chief economist for New Zealand with the appointment of Kelly Eckhold.Eckhold will take over the role in March from acting chief economist Michael Gordon, who has been in the role since Dominick Stephens left the bank in March of last year.He joins Westpac after 11 years at the International Monetary Fund as a financial sector expert, which followed 20 years at the Reserve Bank of NZ, including five years as an adviser.Westpac NZ chief executive Catherine McGrath said she looks forward to working...
Markets Free market close

New Zealand’s market edges up ahead of US inflation data

NZ’s market edged up alongside cancer diagnostics firm Pacific Edge, which jumped almost 8% today.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Economy

Inflation grinch stalks Christmas as food prices rise faster

Decreasing demand and cooling global commodity prices may slow inflation next year, bank economists say.

Greg Hurrell 1:35pm
World

Money managers see global stocks recovering

A Bloomberg survey shows there's optimism for the year ahead, but some worries about stagflation.

Bloomberg 12:45pm