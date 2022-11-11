Winter is coming: My Food Bag confirms CEO

Mark Winter is looking forward to the 'next phase'. (Image: My Food Bag)

Staff reporters

Mark Winter has taken over the reins of My Food Bag, after having filled in as interim chief executive since the resignation of former CEO Kevin Bowler.Winter joined the Parnell-based subscription meal-kit company in April 2019 as its chief financial officer following a 10-year stint with Fonterra, the last two years of which he spent as financial controller with its global consumer and food service business.He acknowledged that while there remain a number of challenges ahead in the current economic and inflationary environment, the company rem...