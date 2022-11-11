Menu
News in Brief

Winter is coming: My Food Bag confirms CEO

Mark Winter is looking forward to the 'next phase'. (Image: My Food Bag)
Staff reporters
Fri, 11 Nov 2022
Mark Winter has taken over the reins of My Food Bag, after having filled in as interim chief executive since the resignation of former CEO Kevin Bowler.Winter joined the Parnell-based subscription meal-kit company in April 2019 as its chief financial officer following a 10-year stint with Fonterra, the last two years of which he spent as financial controller with its global consumer and food service business.He acknowledged that while there remain a number of challenges ahead in the current economic and inflationary environment, the company rem...
Retail

Warehouse Group bounces back from covid

Sales jumped 21.2% on the quarter and 12.3% on the same period pre-covid. 

Rebecca Howard 10:35am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Time for a quick brain teaser before your weekend begins. 

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Infrastructure

Xero plunges on CEO departure

Former Google executive Sukhinder Singh Cassidy takes over in February.

Jenny Ruth 6:00am