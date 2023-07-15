Menu
Menu
Search
Home
On the Money

On the Money: a Matariki arrival, beautiful boats, magic stories and more

On the Money: a Matariki arrival, beautiful boats, magic stories and more
Adrian Littlewood's got a new iron in the fire. (Image: Auckland International Airport)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Sat, 15 Jul 2023
Mercury risingAs Aotearoa marks the start of a new year on the Māori lunar calendar, it’s not just Pleiades on the rise. Mercury NZ announced a boardroom reshuffle on the eve of the long weekend, including the return to corporate life for one Adrian Littlewood – last seen hanging up his chief executive jacket at Auckland International Airport almost two years ago. Littlewood hung in longer than he anticipated at the nation’s primary gateway, largely to help the hub find its way through the night skies of covid-19.&nb...
Why business should be positive about a left coalition
Opinion

Rob Campbell: Why business should be positive about a left coalition

For business, a government that is trying to roll back change invites instability.

Rob Campbell 5:00am
Investments Free

Money Answers: my house makes me feel trapped, what now?

There are several ways to get financially unstuck but hard conversations need to be had.

Frances Cook 5:00am
Money Answers: my house makes me feel trapped, what now?
Bloomberg

Nike faces Canadian probe over alleged use of forced Uyghur labour

Nike has allegedly been linked to Chinese companies that use Uyghur forced labour.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Nike faces Canadian probe over alleged use of forced Uyghur labour

More On the Money

On the Money: something to wine about, bitter disclosure, Datacom's red ink and more
On the Money

On the Money: something to wine about, bitter disclosure, Datacom's red ink and more

For King and Country, trying not to be a creep, switching food bags for banks and more. 

Paul McBeth 08 Jul 2023
On the Money: Hotchin's paper trail, Craigs' new faces, executive coffee and more
On the Money

On the Money: Hotchin's paper trail, Craigs' new faces, executive coffee and more

Celebrities in the city, well-informed gripes, a little beauty for Beaudy and more.

Paul McBeth 01 Jul 2023
On the Money: Wayne’s world, burning Bridges, brutal Bubs and more
On the Money

On the Money: Wayne’s world, burning Bridges, brutal Bubs and more

Blood in the milk pail, smoke on the water, cash in the begging bowl and more.

Paul McBeth 24 Jun 2023
On the Money: King Scarfie returns, Deloitte's new flex and betting on the Bard
On the Money

On the Money: King Scarfie returns, Deloitte's new flex and betting on the Bard

The magic of Macca, making a political meal of things, real housewives and more.

Paul McBeth 17 Jun 2023