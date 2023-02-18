Menu
On the Money

On the Money: Air NZ, Chippy, Vulcan Steel and more
Dame Therese Walsh with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins (centre) and Richard Taylor. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Victoria Young
Sat, 18 Feb 2023
Curse of Chippy?Now, we’re rational people at BusinessDesk and not superstitious, but … has anyone else noticed the number of natural disasters we’ve had since Chris Hipkins became prime minister?Floods in Auckland and historic cyclone damage in Northland, Tairāwhiti Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay were already on the books.But when the PM turned up to a gala dinner in Wellington on Wednesday night and a 6.3-magnitude earthquake rocked a roomful of the good and great at Sky stadium, we began to wonder if a pattern wa...
Media Free

Newsgroups rally behind Cyclone Gabrielle aid effort

The Red Cross has set up a special NZ disaster fund to assist those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle and flooding across the North Island this summer. 

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
World

Inflation will be harder to bring down than markets think

Investors are betting on good times. The likelier prospect is turbulence.

The Economist 5:00am
Opinion

Warren Couillault: ChatGPT will give white-collar workers the blues

Automation once spelt the end of the blue-collar worker. The tables have turned.

Warren Couillault 5:00am

