See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
On the Money

On The Money: Air NZ's feeding frenzy, Kerry Prendergast's movie date, and more

Pattrick Smellie
Sat, 02 Jul 2022

On The Money: Air NZ's feeding frenzy, Kerry Prendergast's movie date, and more
Air NZ staff welcome guests to the annual Beehive event, watched by self-confessed stroganoff fan, Grant Robertson (Image: BusinessDesk)
Pattrick Smellie
Sat, 02 Jul 2022
RELATED
Food fightAir New Zealand may be projecting a loss of about $750 million for the June year, but the show must go on, particularly when that show is the legendary annual drinks function at Parliament, where the national carrier’s tradition of making a splash needed to be upheld.All the more so when the event held last Tuesday was the first since the covid-19 pandemic. We’re sure the cost of converting this rather strange and cavernous half-a-hoop space into a more intimate and arresting venue was probably no more than a rounding erro...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Finance FREE
Money Answers: what's the best share investing strategy in a recession?
Frances Cook | Sat, 02 Jul 2022

Spreading your money through good quality companies, then leaving it alone for a few years is the boring but most likely way to build wealth for most of us. 

The Economist
The great Silicon Valley shake-out
The Economist | Sat, 02 Jul 2022

We look at the world’s startups and identify the safe, the uneasy and the doomed.

Opinion
NZ housing consent levels unsustainable, bust signs ahead
Cameron Bagrie | Sat, 02 Jul 2022

After years of building too few houses, we're suddenly in danger of building too many and courting a typical boom-bust cycle in the construction sector.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

Sponsored
Investments to sustain the momentum of building in NZ

Classic Capital has opened its Land & Build fund to qualified wholesale and eligible investors.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.