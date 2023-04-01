Menu
ON THE MONEY

ON THE MONEY: Bowker, Nashy, raising directors' fees, and more ...

Phone + clothes = Oppo. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Pattrick Smellie
Sat, 01 Apr 2023
A refined case of directors' fees increasingAfter the past three years spent closing down New Zealand’s only oil refinery, the directors of Channel Infrastructure know they can’t ask for all that much by way of a fee increase.The business is inevitably smaller now that it’s converted to a transport fuel import terminal only. In a sense, just keeping directors’ fees the same could almost be described as a pay rise. On the flip side, consider the titanic total of 159 board and committee meetings to oversee a...
UK joining CPTPP gives us a giant insurance policy
Opinion

Tim Groser: UK joining CPTPP gives us a giant insurance policy

The UK remains the fifth largest economy in the world and its consumers have provided a market for NZ for 150 years. 

Tim Groser 5:00am
Economy

Warren Couillault: Reserve Bank 'jawboning' must continue

Banking wobbles and contracting economies often lead to interest rate cuts.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
Reserve Bank 'jawboning' must continue
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: The two big risks of Auckland's new harbour crossing

The potential new bridge costs more than some of the world's most expensive bridges – combined.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
The two big risks of Auckland's new harbour crossing

