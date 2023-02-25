On the Money: Bringing the cash, more MediaWorks moves, Back to business and more

The RNZAF have brought all sorts of supplies to those in need. (Image: Getty)

A different kind of helicopter moneySome of the choppers buzzing over Whairoa and Ruatoria in recent days weren’t bringing food, emergency supplies or politicians into the area. Rather, they were helicoptering in cash.“When people lose the ability to transact when they don’t have a means of exchange, social cohesion is very quickly challenged,” said Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) governor, Adrian Orr.ATMs and Eftpos machines fell victim to the massive power and communication outages in the wake of Cyclone Gabreielle&...