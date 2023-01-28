Menu
On the Money: Chippy gets back to business, Brad Olsen, David Attenborough and more
Chris Hipkins fronts to business. (Image: Getty)
Victoria Young
Sat, 28 Jan 2023
Close quarters What was pitched to be a “roundtable” event for the newly minted prime minister with business leaders was anything but.How about “business leaders packed the Auckland Chamber of Commerce’s boardroom like sardines”.Sardines might have had more room in a can.This week, Chris Hipkins made a point of travelling to Auckland to visit business leaders, but it was standing room only with more than 30 chief executives and media jammed into the chamber’s boardroom.To add to the confusion a...
Economy

Air NZ says international departures may still be delayed

International flights in and out of Auckland are more complex than domestic flights, says Air NZ.

Rebecca Howard 1:50pm
Finance

Banks quick to offer flood relief packages

Banks quickly sprang into action to offer relief to customers hit hard by damage from the floodwaters.

Ella Somers 11:15am
Opinion

Guy Beatson: Directors are already ahead of the curve on ESG

It's difficult to see much risk to directors from explicitly stating they may consider ESG concerns.

Guy Beatson 5:00am

