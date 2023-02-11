Menu
Menu
Search
Home
On the Money

On The Money: covid karma, Taylor Swift on the RMA, and more

On The Money: covid karma, Taylor Swift on the RMA, and more
Chris Hipkins, Australian high commissioner Annette King and MFAT head Chris Seed get a cleansing lungful in Canberra. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Sat, 11 Feb 2023
Smoking out bad karma The traditional “smoking ceremony” used to welcome visitors to Australia couldn’t come quickly enough for the newly anointed prime minister, Chris Hipkins, when he hopped across the Ditch last Tuesday to meet his counterpart, Anthony Albanese.The ritual involves burning eucalyptus gum leaves to produce smoke that is said to ward off bad spirits.Whether the tiny but noisy group of protestors outside the New Zealand High Commission would see themselves that way is probably a matter for a heated debate...
Law & Regulation

Law Society: a full review of Companies Act is needed

Ad-hoc changes to the Companies Act could have unintended consequences.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Bloomberg

Bloomberg: High egg prices? Bird flu could cause bigger problems

Perhaps we can blame covid fatigue for numbing us to the risks of other viruses. 

Bloomberg 5:00am
Investments

Is chasing yield becoming a wait for yield?

Cameron Bagrie warns against an expectation that interest rates will drop soon.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am

More On the Money

On the Money

On the Money: Northland 'mafia', CO2 and more

The rumours about Greg Miller being shoulder-tapped for the Auckland port board have been deafening, but Miller hasn't heard them.

Pattrick Smellie 04 Feb 2023
On the Money

On the Money: Chippy meets the business world, Brad Olsen, David Attenborough and more

OTM this week: Chris Hipkins, Brad Olsen, SkyCity’s David Attenborough, and more.

Victoria Young 28 Jan 2023
On the Money

On the Money: LanzaTech success, ABs' French connection, a Disney dreamboat and more

Sean Simpson shows science pays off, the M&A rumour mill starts, Colin Neal's still selling and more. 

Paul McBeth 21 Jan 2023
On the Money

OTM: Dave ‘Hendo’ Henderson's back, Olsen’s dogometrics and more

Hendo's back in business after his 12-year timeout, veteran journalist John Armstrong remembered and more ...

Pattrick Smellie 17 Dec 2022