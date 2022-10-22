See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
On the Money

On the Money: Datacom's new CTO, Phil Goff's new job, Air NZ's new flight, and more ...

Pattrick Smellie

Pattrick Smellie
Sat, 22 Oct 2022

On the Money: Datacom's new CTO, Phil Goff's new job, Air NZ's new flight, and more ...
Tim Hogan – floating over to Datacom. (Image: LinkedIn)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Sat, 22 Oct 2022
RELATED
Datacom announces Eroad CTO resignationEroad’s former chief technology officer Tim Hogan is setting sail (this pun will make sense in a second) to join Datacom as the director for Datapay, the IT services company’s payroll software brand, as of Oct 31.It was Datacom’s media team who announced the move in a release that described Hogan as Eroad’s former CTO – there is no mention on Eroad’s website or Hogan’s LinkedIn profile of his exit.Hogan joined Eroad in late 2020 following a two-year ‘sai...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Opinion
Denial by soundbite
Robert Mannion | Sat, 22 Oct 2022

Soundbites courageously express sentiments no one could ever possibly disagree with and give the illusion of cover.

Investments FREE
Money Answers: How much should I save a week?
Frances Cook | Sat, 22 Oct 2022

Getting to financial independence is a simple formula, says Frances Cook. Pick the amount you want to live on, then invest a lump sum every week. Compounding returns will do the rest.

Opinion
Why monetary policy is like a bad hotel shower
Warren Couillault | Sat, 22 Oct 2022

NZ and Aussie fund managers heard a cautionary tale from former US treasury secretary Larry Summers in Sydney this week.

Sponsored
Seven apps to improve small business productivity

A follow up story focusing on specific tools to educate small business owners about the digital options available to them.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.