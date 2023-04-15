Menu
On the Money: DomPo no mo', a cool $2 mill, Reading between the lines and more

Has Stuff's chief been reading too much Dylan Thomas? (Image: Pixabay)
Paul McBeth
Sat, 15 Apr 2023
And death shall have no dominionThe news that the Dominion Post newspaper is dropping ‘Dominion’ from its banner head completed what must be one of the longest-running reverse takeovers in the media industry.Back in the mists of time when dinosaurs still walked the earth, The Evening Post and The Dominion were fierce rivals in Wellington fighting over their morning and afternoon markets. They also fought for editorial superiority with the Post first printed in 1865 and Dominion in 1907.In 1972, to many people’s horror, the two...
