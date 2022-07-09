On the Money: Eroad, Claudia Batten, Move Logistics and more

See full details
Victoria Young
Sat, 09 Jul 2022

Clipping the ticket Remuneration plans are complex these days, as there are plenty of ways to reward executives and targets to set. And of course, complexity comes with a bit of cost. For Serko chair Claudia Batten, this is about $500 according to an NZX filing from Thursday. The filing shows Batten’s share custodian sold shares to this value, to pay off its own admin fees. $500 might seem a lot to us little regular folk, but let's not forget Batten co-founded Massive which sold to Microsoft&nbs...

The Economist
Why Singapore signals a new order in Asia
The Economist | Sat, 09 Jul 2022

With China in lockdown and Hong Kong losing many of its freedoms, Singapore is well placed to be an Asian financial hub. But can it handle its internal risks?

Transport
Go Bus owner given the go-ahead to acquire NZ Bus
Greg Hurrell | Sat, 09 Jul 2022

The Commerce Commission has cleared the owners of Go Bus to acquire rival company NZ Bus.

Finance FREE
Money Answers: how to handle debt during a split
Frances Cook | Sat, 09 Jul 2022

Time is always money when it comes to paying off debt. The faster that you can pay it off, the less you end up paying overall. 

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

