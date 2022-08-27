See full details
Father's Day gift subscriptions Cooking the Books Quizzes
On the Money

ON THE MONEY: Gaurav Sharma, Plexure, Stubbs and Zollner

Pattrick Smellie
Sat, 27 Aug 2022

ON THE MONEY: Gaurav Sharma, Plexure, Stubbs and Zollner
Gaurav Sharma – a study in not going quietly into that good night. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Sat, 27 Aug 2022
RELATED
Going quietlyAs Gaurav Sharma proved this week, employment disputes that go public can get pretty messy.The generally preferred route is a lump sum payment to the aggrieved party in exchange for silence in perpetuity. For an example, perhaps look to Stephen Town, whose determined silence since departure from the mega-polytech, Te Pūkenga, remains total.Likewise, we are unlikely ever to know exactly what it had cost the NZ Film Commission to sever its contract with David Strong, who resigned as chief executive earlier this month after an ex...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

World news
Game of Thrones v Lord of the Rings: a tale of old vs new Hollywood
The Economist | Sat, 27 Aug 2022

The comeback from covid has put a spanner in the works for TV streaming services, especially because not only is 'old Hollywood' fighting back, but Walmart is getting in on the act.

Opinion
Kiwibank today, what will the govt want to own tomorrow?
Warren Couillault | Sat, 27 Aug 2022

The need for a 100% crown-owned Kiwibank baffles Warren Couillault, but he does see a bond market opportunity in it.

Investments FREE
Money Answers: what are proven ways to stop overspending?
Frances Cook | Sat, 27 Aug 2022

Crash diets don’t work and neither do crash budgets.

Sponsored
Where is the Three Waters reform headed?

There are critical issues that still need to be worked through before we hand over $30b in assets to four new water entities, say David Allen and Mark Odlin.

Sponsored
In uncertain times, bricks and mortar hold steady

Can real estate provide a hedge against high inflation? Scott McKenzie, CEO of PMG Funds, talks about why tangible assets can be defensive and how PMG’s latest investment offer will help make the fund more resilient.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.