On the Money

On the Money: living on the Pacific Edge, Tow-Truck Jones, honest Andrew and more
Obamacare hasn't been a happy hunting ground for Kiwi companies. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Sat, 05 Aug 2023
Raiders of the lost edgeKudos to Pacific Edge’s chair Chris Gallaher and chief financial officer Grant Gibson – both took advantage of the most recent dip to buy some cut-price shares at about 13.5 cents apiece.In the case of Gallaher, he doled out $54,100 to add almost 398,000 shares to his portfolio – now at a cool 1 million shares – while Gibson’s $1,500 got him another 11,000 or so.It seems the Dunedin headquarters has helped them have ice in their veins given Pacific Edge’s precarious position...
How an ex-Goldman banker fought US sanctions over Russia – and won
Bloomberg

 She was “linked” to Bank Otkritie, which the US blacklisted right after the invasion.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Opinion

Warren Couillault: The hypocrisy of 'ethical' investing

The impact of investing in certain 'unethical' industries is rather tenuous.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
Opinion Free

Frances Cook: Money Answers: Why won't the bank give me a bigger mortgage?

More expert advice from BusinessDesk's Frances Cook. 

Frances Cook 5:00am
