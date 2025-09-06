Menu
Menu
Search
Home
On the Money

On the Money: Luxon v the sharks, Nick Lissette, Amazon, IKEA, Ben Rose, and more

On the Money: Luxon v the sharks, Nick Lissette, Amazon, IKEA, Ben Rose, and more
Christopher Luxon pulls off a famous Fonzie moment and the other things that happened this week. (Image: Supplied/NZME/Jacques Steenkamp)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Sat, 06 Sep 2025
On The Money (OTM) is our column of general frippery we observed within the worlds of business and government this week.Did anyone have a more unintentionally awkward week than Prime Minister Christopher Luxon? Yes: Blackpearl Group chief executive Nick Lissette did.In what must now feel like a regrettable decision, the NZX-listed firm’s CEO was given two minutes of stage time at the Robert Walters NZ leadership awards in Auckland on Thursday night as his firm had sponsored an award.Unfortunately, two minutes of intended inspiration...
Amazon’s satellite internet venture signs up its first airline
Technology

Amazon’s satellite internet venture signs up its first airline

JetBlue plans to use Kuiper satellite internet on 25% of its fleet.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Technology Opinion

Will AI make lawyers richer or put them out of work?

Lawyers could be with us for a while; it's just not clear how they'll get paid.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Will AI make lawyers richer or put them out of work?
World

Carlyle’s AlpInvest banks US$20b for secondary deals

Secondary funds are growing exponentially larger.

The Wall Street Journal 06 Sep 2025
Carlyle’s AlpInvest banks US$20b for secondary deals

More On the Money

On the Money: Jason Paris, Carmen Vicelich, and more
On the Money

On the Money: Jason Paris, Carmen Vicelich, and more

One NZ's Jason Paris gets a little excited, Carmen Vicelich on the catwalk, and more.

Dileepa Fonseka 30 Aug 2025
On The Money: CSI Hawkesby, Mainland, and more ...
Editor's Picks

On The Money: CSI Hawkesby, Mainland, and more ...

Fonterra dumps Mainland, an AI Gareth Morgan and Mark Lister, plus CSI: RBNZ.

Dileepa Fonseka 23 Aug 2025
On The Money: Therese Walsh, My Food Bag, $6b, and more
On the Money

On The Money: Therese Walsh, My Food Bag, $6b, and more

Therese Walsh for governor general? Plus, 'man ban' questions ...

Dileepa Fonseka 16 Aug 2025
On the Money: I'm on a Train! Choo-choo!
Editor's Picks

On the Money: I'm on a Train! Choo-choo!

How many Cabinet ministers can you fit on one train?

Dileepa Fonseka 09 Aug 2025