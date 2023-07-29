Menu
On the Money: Macron's moves, space junk, Labour's great capitalist and more

Now that's how you politick. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Paul McBeth
Sat, 29 Jul 2023
The other state visit this weekAnticipating scads of political speech-making before the Oct 14 election, BusinessDesk editor Pattrick Smellie took a strategically timed holiday this week to New Caledonia, missing Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese’s state visit to New Zealand in the process.Just one problem: French President Emmanuel Macron decided to pop in and, like a moth to the flame, Smellie stood around in the Place des Cocotiers in central Nouméa waiting for the man himself to appear last Wednesday afternoon.Mac...
The burning question in a warming world
Opinion

Warren Couillault: The burning question in a warming world

Why did we let the ETS chaos distract us from tackling global warming?

Warren Couillault 5:00am
Bloomberg

Rich Russians isolated from the West are flocking to Thailand’s Phuket

Russian businessman Alexander Nakhapetov has been a regular at the “banyas” in his adopted home of Phuket ever since several of the traditional steam baths opened last year.Lately, though, the 41-year-old’s routine has been disrupted by an influx of his countrymen to Thailand’s b...

Bloomberg 5:00am
Opinion Free

Frances Cook: Money Answers: do I job-hop too much?

For people in their 20s, the average length of time in a job is about a year.  

Frances Cook 5:00am
More On the Money

On the Money: shareholders assemble, attractive AI, trusting TV and more
On the Money

On the Money: shareholders assemble, attractive AI, trusting TV and more

Selling Black Pearls, Zed’s ed, an Aussie powerhouse and more.

Paul McBeth 22 Jul 2023
On the Money: a Matariki arrival, beautiful boats, magic stories and more
On the Money

On the Money: a Matariki arrival, beautiful boats, magic stories and more

A wealthy change-up, new faces for Mainfreight, and new money for Chris Swasbrook. 

Paul McBeth 15 Jul 2023
On the Money: something to wine about, bitter disclosure, Datacom's red ink and more
On the Money

On the Money: something to wine about, bitter disclosure, Datacom's red ink and more

For King and Country, trying not to be a creep, switching food bags for banks and more. 

Paul McBeth 08 Jul 2023
On the Money: Hotchin's paper trail, Craigs' new faces, executive coffee and more
On the Money

On the Money: Hotchin's paper trail, Craigs' new faces, executive coffee and more

Celebrities in the city, well-informed gripes, a little beauty for Beaudy and more.

Paul McBeth 01 Jul 2023