On the Money

On the Money: New Breakers investor’s other buy, Infratil and more

NZ Breakers investor Marc Mitchell. (Image: NZ Breakers)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Sat, 19 Apr 2025
Olive a bit of that tooWhat else is new major NZ Breakers investor Marc Mitchell funding down under? It turns out the good oil for him is olive. Mitchell recently acquired Tara Iti Estate in Mangawhai from Anne and John Russell.The property is said to have 250 olive trees up by Tern Point, a stone’s throw from the very exclusive Tara Iti golf club. There are just five privately owned olive groves in the area.On the Money’s spies say subdivisions up in Mangawhai are selling like hotcakes, as the rec...
Trump, typhoons, taxes and tariffs
Opinion

Simon Robertson: Trump, typhoons, taxes and tariffs

When the typhoon is in force, make money.

Simon Robertson 5:00am
Travel

Oz man's top travel tips after 58-hour global trip

He was in hot pursuit of a Guinness World Record.

The Washington Post 5:00am
Oz man's top travel tips after 58-hour global trip
World

US democrats are fair-weather free-traders

Trump's opponents suddenly hate tariffs; they had chances to head them off.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
US democrats are fair-weather free-traders

