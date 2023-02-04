On the Money: Northland 'mafia', RBNZ director conflicts, CO2 ambitions and more

Could ex-KiwiRail boss Greg Miller be persuaded to join the Ports of Auckland board? (Image: BusinessDesk)

Any port in a storm?Rumours are swirling in the Auckland business community that Auckland mayor Wayne Brown wants to stack the Ports of Auckland (POAL) board with directors sympathetic to his vision of shifting the port. A name that keeps coming up? Former KiwiRail chief executive Greg Miller.The Northland power player, known to be a good friend of Shane Jones, left the rail company under a cloud in 2021 midway through a probe into why so many executives and senior managers were resigning. Asked about the possibility of appointing Mil...