On the Money

On the Money: order in the court, Ardern's new team, art for art's sake and more
Siri, what is an inappropriate time for me to ask you a question? (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Sat, 03 Jun 2023
Siriously?Who would dare interrupt junior King’s Counsel Davey Salmon when he’s on a roll, arguing case law over the Crimes Act?Those who have experienced Salmon’s eloquence in court should know the lawyer’s a steady hand... or voice, if you will.However, in the throes of his closing address before Justice Michael Robinson during the CBL fraud trial, a wee voice did pipe up.“Barry’s,” a computerised voice rang out on Friday morning, “is a department store...”Salmon skilfully ignored the leng...
