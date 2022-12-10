On the Money: Patsy Reddy, Rose Delegat, Booster and more ...

Patsy Reddy is NZ Rugby's new chair. (Image: BusinessDesk).

Patsy's ready Patsy Reddy, New Zealand Rugby’s first female chair, assured BusinessDesk at a media standup on Thursday that the NZR board “absolutely” still had confidence in chief executive Mark Robinson.“He's our man,” she said after a brief pause, before turning to Robinson and patting him on the shoulder.Reddy is picking up the ball in the New Year, replacing Stewart Mitchell who held the position for 12 years. The former governor-general was full of excitement about her new role and...