On the Money

On the Money: Patsy Reddy, Rose Delegat, Booster and more ...
Patsy Reddy is NZ Rugby's new chair. (Image: BusinessDesk).
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Sat, 10 Dec 2022
Patsy's ready Patsy Reddy, New Zealand Rugby’s first female chair, assured BusinessDesk at a media standup on Thursday that the NZR board “absolutely” still had confidence in chief executive Mark Robinson.“He's our man,” she said after a brief pause, before turning to Robinson and patting him on the shoulder.Reddy is picking up the ball in the New Year, replacing Stewart Mitchell who held the position for 12 years. The former governor-general was full of excitement about her new role and...
Transport ANALYSIS

City rail link company opens the books

NZ's biggest infrastructure project is likely to need a cash top-up.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Opinion

Warren Couillault: Markets freaked as shares fell from their peak

 It's possible we’ve borne the brunt of the correction and we may now have seen the worst.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
World

If Ticketmaster is a greedy capitalist, so is Taylor Swift

Artists set the price of tickets and give a green light to dynamic prices that go up in price with demand.

The Economist 5:00am

