On the Money

On the Money: pulling a Swiftie, Winston’s decent proposal, Hotchin’s costs and more

On the Money: pulling a Swiftie, Winston's decent proposal, Hotchin's costs and more
We were both young when I first saw Taylor Swift. (Image: AP)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Sat, 11 Nov 2023
Shake it offThe US Justice Department’s probe into event manager Live Nation isn’t winging its way to these shores. The American antitrust investigation is examining whether deals Live Nation offers to artists to secure them include anticompetitive restrictions and whether that limits venues’ ability to work with other promoters. The US probe gained momentum when Ticketmaster crashed during a fan presale to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, and while Tay Tay won’t be making it to New Zealand, the f...
On earnings season, interest rates and bank bosses
Opinion

Warren Couillault: On earnings season, interest rates and bank bosses

Will NZ be one of the first countries in the world to cut interest rates? I hope so.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
Investments Free

Money Answers: how do I financially prepare for my husband's death?

We all face the loss of a partner at some point, so here are some steps to assist you.

Frances Cook 5:00am
Money Answers: how do I financially prepare for my husband's death?
Energy

Japan is the land the energy transition forgot

The nation that gave us lithium-ion batteries and hybrid cars has fallen so far behind.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Japan is the land the energy transition forgot

More On the Money

On the Money: Fulton Hogan, Precinct, Rakon and … MAGA?
On the Money

On the Money: Fulton Hogan, Precinct, Rakon and … MAGA?

Plus, the Electoral Commission's numbers and more.

Paul McBeth 04 Nov 2023
On the Money: sailing on insolvent dreams, Orion's healthy value, spirited hospo and more
On the Money

On the Money: sailing on insolvent dreams, Orion's healthy value, spirited hospo and more

Ebos loses its royal connection, funeral blues, boosting cash and more.

Paul McBeth 28 Oct 2023
On the Money: Cam's million dollar media play, Wellington's shark tank, and more
On the Money

On the Money: Cam's million dollar media play, Wellington's shark tank, and more

Eric Watson's long shadow, a Strange observation, something to savour and more.

Paul McBeth 21 Oct 2023
On the Money: heart of Glass, Liam Lawson strolls by, a wry Bollard and more
On the Money

On the Money: heart of Glass, Liam Lawson strolls by, a wry Bollard and more

Stone Shi's shareholding shuffle, a well-earned break, finding Keira and more.

Paul McBeth 14 Oct 2023