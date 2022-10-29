See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
On the Money

On the Money: Ralph Norris, Nick Grayston, Mark Troughear, Jenny Shipley and more

Victoria Young

Victoria Young
Sat, 29 Oct 2022

On the Money: Ralph Norris, Nick Grayston, Mark Troughear, Jenny Shipley and more
Businessman Ralph Norris has taken on another directorship.
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Sat, 29 Oct 2022
Norris’s latest gig Melbourne-based BGH Capital has been making some intriguing moves on this side of the ditch. The private-equity company, already well known in NZ after its successful takeover of Abano Healthcare last year, set up a raft of new NZ companies, initially with a sole director, David Brooks.There’s Pegasus Holdings Limited, Pegasus Bidco, Pegasus Midco l and Pegasus Midco ll, all registered with the Companies Office on Oct 26.The Bidco and Midco monikers are a dead giveaway that BGH is on the...

Art
How good is the art market as a port in this financial storm?
Warren Couillault | Sat, 29 Oct 2022

The art market is still buoyant, unlike most other asset classes, but participation is most enjoyable when your goal is actual rather than monetary appreciation.

Finance
Outgoing AA Insurance boss Chris Curtin: insurance is a lifetime passion
Riley Kennedy | Sat, 29 Oct 2022

Chris Curtin retires in December.

Markets
Pushpay board pushes $1.53b takeover
Staff reporters | Fri, 28 Oct 2022

BGH Capital and Sixth Street lob in $1.53 billion takeover bid.

