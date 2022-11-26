On the Money: Rob Fyfe, Ross Taylor and My Food Bag

Rob Fyfe has a new venture. (Image: NZME)

Rob Fyfe’s sparkly can-do attitudeOn the Money loves a bit of capital getting recycled, so it was probably appropriate for former Air New Zealand chief executive Rob Fyfe to do a little of his own. This week, the country’s favourite body paint model unveiled his latest investment, backing a $100m-plus aluminium can plant as he leads a team of investors keen on producing the most sustainable cans in the country. His old pal Jonty Edgar of Forsyth Barr is on board as one of the investors in Recorp – the pair had s...