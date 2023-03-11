On the Money: Sailing, banking, consulting and more...

Classic beauty – the RNZYS classic regatta was sailed last weekend (Image: Hummingbird)

Show us the moneyThe Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron’s urgent cost-cutting review made us at On the Money wonder what had become of the “legacy payment” that Emirates Team NZ was widely rumoured to have proffered to the club.The suggestion, never denied but also never outright confirmed, was that ETNZ would make a one-off payment to the squadron as part of its agreement to allow the America’s Cup to be sailed in Barcelona instead of Auckland – a decision that is also rumoured to have cost RNZYS dearly in...