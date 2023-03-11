On the Money: Sailing, banking, consulting and more...

Menu
Classic beauty – the RNZYS classic regatta was sailed last weekend (Image: Hummingbird)
Show us the moneyThe Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron’s urgent cost-cutting review made us at On the Money wonder what had become of the “legacy payment” that Emirates Team NZ was widely rumoured to have proffered to the club.The suggestion, never denied but also never outright confirmed, was that ETNZ would make a one-off payment to the squadron as part of its agreement to allow the America’s Cup to be sailed in Barcelona instead of Auckland – a decision that is also rumoured to have cost RNZYS dearly in...
Finance

Dileepa Fonseka: Dileepa Fonseka: Not On My Balance Sheet!

Everyone wants to build back better but nobody wants to pay for it.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
The Economist

China itching to join the trans-Pacific trade partnership

New Zealand is a member, but the US can't undo Donald Trump’s error.

The Economist 5:00am
Opinion

Warren Couillault: How KiwiSaver can help our infrastructure response

As climate change delivers more extreme weather, KiwiSaver offers a solution.

Warren Couillault 5:00am

