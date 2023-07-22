Menu
On the Money: shareholders assemble, attractive AI, trusting TV and more

Mainfreight chief Don Braid will be looking forward to another AGM. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Sat, 22 Jul 2023
Come together‘Tis the shoulder season for annual meetings as our March friends get together to celebrate the victories of the past year and see off plotting activists unhappy with the outcome. Among those get-togethers next week are Manawa Energy, Mainfreight, Pacific Edge and Ryman Healthcare, as well as the soon-to-be departing Task (which On the Money may look down on from his perch above the iHeart Lounge in NZME HQ). Senior associates will keep an ear out for gossip at the Eroad and Metro Performance Glass annual meetings,...
