On the Money

On the Money: SkyCity, SenateSHJ and Cheese

The new Horizon Hotel, just don't ask who built it. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Sat, 03 Aug 2024
On the Money is our weekly newsletter of general frippery from the worlds of business and Government.The launch of SkyCity’s super-flash new hotel, Horizon, on Tuesday was noticeable for what was not said as much as for the excellent food and cocktails. Speakers made much mirth with the delays in building the hotel and its attached convention centre (due to open next year), but your correspondent had to wait, and wait, and wait, until mention was made of builder Fletcher Construction. Even then, after plenty of accolades for lea...
