See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched
On the Money

On the Money: the crypto-curious, Max Key, who’s on Air NZ’s NY trip now, and more

Victoria Young

Victoria Young
Sat, 15 Oct 2022

On the Money: the crypto-curious, Max Key, who’s on Air NZ’s NY trip now, and more
Binance launched in Auckland this week. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Sat, 15 Oct 2022
RELATED
The who’s who of the crypto-curious  Global crypto company Binance launched a local outpost this week, with an open-bar event at Custom Lane – an alleyway café attached to a hotel, which is supposed to be trendy but really is a souped-up garage. Binance has been setting up local offices in various countries in an effort to build trust with the public. The company has butted heads with regulators over its headquarterless business model and is banned in multiple jurisdictions.  In a battle between decentrali...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Opinion
Our emissions are tiny, so why are we racing to kill our export industry?
Warren Couillault | Sat, 15 Oct 2022

The three most terrifying numbers you need to remember from this past week are 74, 0.09% and 65%.

World news
Britain’s government is yet to deal with a mess of its own making
The Economist | Sat, 15 Oct 2022

The financial markets are teaching Liz Truss and her government a lesson about the importance of sums adding up.

Investments FREE
Money Answers: Help! I'm paying 25% interest on my personal loan
Frances Cook | Sat, 15 Oct 2022

High-interest debt can be a real killer, says Frances Cook. But there are things you can do to get a handle on it.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

Sponsored
Employees the key to cyber security

Many employees fail to recognise or value the importance of cyber security, even though they themselves pose the biggest risks to digital security.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.