On the Money

On the Money: the mighty Hutt, a mayoral sighting, LiLo short-changed and more
A man in demand. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Sat, 25 Mar 2023
Chippy’s kindred spiritsWhen Infratil chief executive Jason Boyes introduced prime minister Chris Hipkins as the guest speaker at the company’s first post-covid dinner for investors and analysts on Thursday, he said he’d been reflecting on what they had in common.Hipkins is famous for saying he “comes from the Hutt”, meaning the Hutt Valley dormitory suburbs of Wellington, with a strong emphasis on the working-class nature of the population.“I’m not from the Hutt but I married from the Hutt,”...
Education assumes its rightful place
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Education assumes its rightful place

A 'back to basics' curriculum can get pretty basic, but that doesn't mean it shouldn't be debated.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Technology

Is a TikTok ban inevitable?

What does TikTok’s grilling in the US Congress mean for the future of the app?

The Economist 5:00am
Opinion

Warren Couillault: It's hard for banks to come back after losing 'trust and confidence'

There’s been more action this week in global banks while the Swiss hopefully shored up the European Union's banking system.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
