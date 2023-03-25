On the Money: the mighty Hutt, a mayoral sighting, LiLo short-changed and more

A man in demand. (Image: Getty)

Chippy’s kindred spiritsWhen Infratil chief executive Jason Boyes introduced prime minister Chris Hipkins as the guest speaker at the company’s first post-covid dinner for investors and analysts on Thursday, he said he’d been reflecting on what they had in common.Hipkins is famous for saying he “comes from the Hutt”, meaning the Hutt Valley dormitory suburbs of Wellington, with a strong emphasis on the working-class nature of the population.“I’m not from the Hutt but I married from the Hutt,”...