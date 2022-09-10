See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
On the Money

ON THE MONEY: The Queen, Elon Musk's boss, accountants off the hook, and more

Pattrick Smellie

Pattrick Smellie
Sat, 10 Sep 2022

ON THE MONEY: The Queen, Elon Musk's boss, accountants off the hook, and more
The Queen at Waitangi in 1990, where she first conceded the Treaty had been "imperfectly honoured". (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Sat, 10 Sep 2022
RELATED
A day to rememberWith the death of Queen Elizabeth II, many Māori of a certain age were recalling her historic visit to the Waitangi Treaty grounds at Paihia in 1990.That was the time that a Māori woman protesting threw a T-shirt at the Queen.The footage shows our late monarch looking a bit nonplussed, but she held her nerve and went on to make a speech famous for being the first concession by the head of state that the Treaty of Waitangi had been “imperfectly honoured”.That was a watershed moment in the relationship between Mā...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Politics the chart
Polls point to a tight battle for the Beehive
Andy Fyers | Sat, 10 Sep 2022

With one year to the election, polling has it neck-and-neck, with new potential kingmakers in a strong position.

Investments FREE
Money Answers: should first home buyers wait for the market to drop further?
Frances Cook | Sat, 10 Sep 2022

First home buyers haven’t been in such a powerful position for a while. If you’re able to start the house hunt, personally, I reckon it’s a good time to be looking, writes Frances Cook.

Travel
Flights near record low as China remains shut off from the world
Bloomberg | Sat, 10 Sep 2022

China remains almost completely isolated from the rest of the world as it adheres to a strict Covid Zero policy, with fewer flights in and out of Asia’s biggest economy than when the first cases were discovered.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.