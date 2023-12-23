Menu
Menu
Search
Home
On the Money

On the Money: the taxi waits for no one, Cecilia's in the market, hear Jordan, and more

On the Money: the taxi waits for no one, Cecilia's in the market, hear Jordan, and more
The parliamentary year ended with more of a whimper than a bang. (Image: NZME)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Sat, 23 Dec 2023
While the taxis were waitingAs usual, the parliamentary year ended with more of a whimper than a bang.The past two weeks had been dominated by urgency, mainly repealing parts of the previous government’s programme. And despite brave bursts of outrage, everyone was just tired.By the time MPs got to the adjournment debate, it was more notable who was absent than who was there.Chris Penk kicked it off saying he got the honour “as the most senior MP named Chris on this side of the House, who was available to take this call”.Among...
Even big tobacco finally resolves to quit smoking
Bloomberg Opinion

Even big tobacco finally resolves to quit smoking

Baccy barons trying to cut dependency on cigarettes. But quitting has its side effects.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Cars

I visited over 120 EV chargers. Dozens of them were broken

LA power woes: out-of-order signs, payment errors and connection problems.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
I visited over 120 EV chargers. Dozens of them were broken
Law & Regulation

CBL Corp directors fined for disclosure breaches

One of the four directors fined in the case was stung $1.1 million.

Staff reporters 22 Dec 2023
CBL Corp directors fined for disclosure breaches

More On the Money

On the Money: Winston stompin’ in his Air Force One, Jarden's dreams, another waka and more
Editor's Picks

On the Money: Winston stompin’ in his Air Force One, Jarden's dreams, another waka and more

Life outside Wellington, the Heartland of a deal, directing Forbar and more.

Paul McBeth 16 Dec 2023
On the Money: Small mercies for Brownlee, Ritchie rich, Supie's funeral cost and more
On the Money

On the Money: Small mercies for Brownlee, Ritchie rich, Supie's funeral cost and more

National's old school ties, James Hardie's $20m handshake, x-ray vision and more.

Paul McBeth 09 Dec 2023
On the Money: Scaring Winston, securing Peter Francis, PR values and more
On the Money

On the Money: Scaring Winston, securing Peter Francis, PR values and more

Bank execs give you a clue, the Willis chrysalis, a Cotto lament and more.

Paul McBeth 02 Dec 2023
On the Money: NZ's next top banker, Winston does the numbers, another Swiftie and more
On the Money

On the Money: NZ's next top banker, Winston does the numbers, another Swiftie and more

Business news bragging rights, valued airpoints members, foggy flights and more.

Paul McBeth 25 Nov 2023