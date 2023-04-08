On the Money: unexpected registration, a new Vista, retail heaven and more

What's next for Bernard Whimp? (Image: Chance Voight)

Let the buyer bewareThis will certainly stick in the craw of some, but Bernard Whimp is on the path to respectability having officially registered his would-be hedge fund manager Chance Voight Investment Corp as a registered financial services provider. The investment provocateur – remembered by many for taking advantage of lax rules to pitch low-ball offers to the unwary and unsophisticated – emerged from the wilderness a couple of years ago when he added another wholesale offer at a time when the Financial Markets Author...