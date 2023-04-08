Menu
On the Money

On the Money: unexpected registration, a new Vista, retail heaven and more
Sat, 08 Apr 2023
Let the buyer bewareThis will certainly stick in the craw of some, but Bernard Whimp is on the path to respectability having officially registered his would-be hedge fund manager Chance Voight Investment Corp as a registered financial services provider. The investment provocateur – remembered by many for taking advantage of lax rules to pitch low-ball offers to the unwary and unsophisticated – emerged from the wilderness a couple of years ago when he added another wholesale offer at a time when the Financial Markets Author...
