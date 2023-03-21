Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

A Good Keen Median Man

A Good Keen Median Man
The median voter apparently does not care that much about green policies. (Image: file)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Tue, 21 Mar 2023
Prime minister Chris Hipkins has spent much of his time over the past few weeks appealing to the “median” voter, and a lot of his political capital keeping Stuart Nash – a decidedly “median” bloke – in a ministerial post too.The smaller parties seem to have seen an opening in this tacking of the larger parties to the median, to try and appeal to those voters the larger parties aren’t hoovering up: Te Pāti Māori called for Green party leader James Shaw to resign his climate change portfolio, and on Monda...
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, March 21, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

Otis is coming home

The deal will allow Otago-based Otis to return manufacturing of its popular oat milks from Sweden to New Zealand.

Rebecca Howard 8:50am
Otis is coming home
Media

Key Today FM executive Gurney resigns

Board member Wayne Stevenson is also stepping down from the company due to “the reduced likelihood of an IPO in the near term”.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Key Today FM executive Gurney resigns

More Opinion

Australia's nuclear subs raise the stakes for NZ
Policy

Pattrick Smellie: Australia's nuclear subs raise the stakes for NZ

An Indo-Pacific war will be high-tech and high-cost – we're out of our league.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
When the mirage of market value changes meets reality
Finance

Jenny Ruth: When the mirage of market value changes meets reality

Accounting rules don’t appear to be serving investors very well, boosting property companies' supposed “profits”.

Jenny Ruth 20 Mar 2023
We're skiing on a slippery slope – something has to be done
Opinion

Cameron Bagrie: We're skiing on a slippery slope – something has to be done

NZ's current account deficit is unsustainable, suggesting our economy has gone off-piste.

Cameron Bagrie 18 Mar 2023
Leadership, more than butter and bread
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Leadership, more than butter and bread

NZ politicians need to wake up as political leadership, on either end of the spectrum, is about more than bridges and roads.

Dileepa Fonseka 18 Mar 2023