See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Opinion

A tough economic outlook, but at least we're not in Europe

Pattrick Smellie

Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 13 Sep 2022

A tough economic outlook, but at least we're not in Europe
Soaring energy bills are stalling European economies, but NZ is insulated. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 13 Sep 2022
RELATED
If there’s one thing economists seem to agree on ahead of this Thursday’s economic activity figures, it’s that New Zealand will have dodged a recession in the first half of this year.But there is much less agreement than is usual about the size of the increase in gross domestic product (GDP) for the three months to June 30, although no one expects it to be as strong as the 1.8% growth forecast by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ).But even at ANZ, the most bearish economics team with a forecast of just 0.4% growth for the...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Technology
Māori Spectrum Commission demonstrates 5G private network potential
Ben Moore | Tue, 13 Sep 2022

The Interim Māori Spectrum Commission demonstrated the power of its 5G private network for broadcasting as it ramps up spectrum usage.

Finance
NZ's 'most open minded' lender Bizcap puts nine companies into receivership
Riley Kennedy | Tue, 13 Sep 2022

Small-business lender Bizcap has put nine companies into receivership in three weeks.

Primary Sector
Jarden cautious on Fonterra units despite upbeat outlook
Staff reporters | Tue, 13 Sep 2022

A Jarden analysis says Fonterra Shareholders' Fund units are enjoying supernormal profits from non-reference products at the same time that whole milk powder prices are still at solid levels.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.