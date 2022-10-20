See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Opinion

Alarm bells are ringing, but is anybody listening?

Cameron Bagrie

Cameron Bagrie
Thu, 20 Oct 2022

Alarm bells are ringing, but is anybody listening?
The last thing this economy – and the outlook for hot inflation – needs is more spending or stimulus. (Image: Getty)
Cameron Bagrie
Cameron Bagrie
Thu, 20 Oct 2022
RELATED
Alarm bells are ringing over the latest inflation figures, with inflation stubbornly above 7% and core inflation measures rising. We are going to take bigger hits to demand and see a deeper downturn unless we suck it up and start having real conversations and instigate policies to boost supply. That's going to require political ideology to be parked.The market response has been brutal, because investors expect the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will lift the Official Cash Rate (OCR) further and faster. A 75-basis points rise in the OCR is...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
The Quizmaster | Thu, 20 Oct 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

Technology
NZ's Robotics Plus unveils self-operating agricultural vehicle in US
Greg Hurrell | Thu, 20 Oct 2022

Orchard and vineyard owners may soon have an alternative to scarce workers with today's US unveiling of a multi-use autonomous vehicle developed by Tauranga's Robotics Plus.

Finance
Are the Reserve Bank and Robertson at odds over a mandated review?
Jenny Ruth | Thu, 20 Oct 2022

Although the Reserve Bank complied with finance minister Grant Robertson’s instructions, it made it clear it disagrees with him.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

Sponsored
Employees the key to cyber security

Many employees fail to recognise or value the importance of cyber security, even though they themselves pose the biggest risks to digital security.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.