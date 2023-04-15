Anatomy of a failure (and another and another)

A shortage of anaesthetic technicians has been called a 'predictable problem'. (Image: Depositphotos)

If anybody wants to write about political, government or bureaucratic failures this week they have a smorgasbord of choices.Should it be the expansion of the immigration green list for the health sector? An expansion so great it throws the idea of a reset or rebalance into complete reverse and makes you wonder what the point of that initial U-turn on immigration policy even was.Or would a better point of focus be the burial and rebirth of Three Waters which addresses one of three issues behind the public opposition?Perhaps a lightening of the m...