Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Behold, the incredible shrinking funds managers

Behold, the incredible shrinking funds managers
By the magic of scale, funds managers face pressure to merge (Image: Deposit Photos)
David Chaplin
David Chaplin
Wed, 12 Jul 2023
The funds management big end of town may soon be the only end of town, or just town, if a PwC prediction comes to pass.According to a new PwC survey, about 16% (or one in six for the numerately diverse) of asset and wealth management firms across the world will disappear over the next four years either through buy-outs or shut-downs – almost twice the historical rate.Obesity, known as “scale” in consulting circles, confers an outsize advantage in asset management where the overweight can squeeze out competitors on both fees an...
Fishing boat proposal labelled industry 'subsidy'
Primary Sector

Fishing boat proposal labelled industry 'subsidy'

The Greens and NZ Initiative both find fault with industry transformation plan proposal.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Business Advice

Tackling the corporate scourge of meeting overload

The zombie meeting staggers forward, brainless but unkillable.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Tackling the corporate scourge of meeting overload
Law & Regulation

ASB fighting 'opt-out' class action lawsuit in court of appeal

Both sides in a customers versus banks lawsuit are appealing parts of the same ruling.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
ASB fighting 'opt-out' class action lawsuit in court of appeal

More Opinion

Five ways NZ is failing on climate change
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Five ways NZ is failing on climate change

Our approach to climate change action and prosperity both look increasingly backwards.

Pattrick Smellie 11 Jul 2023
New Zealand's 'Falklands-plus' economy
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: New Zealand's 'Falklands-plus' economy

Must we be a primary exports-driven country closed to other types of growth? 

Dileepa Fonseka 10 Jul 2023
If you lived on Mars, would you invest in F&P Healthcare?
Opinion

Warren Couillault: If you lived on Mars, would you invest in F&P Healthcare?

What would a truly unrestrained global investment portfolio look like?

Warren Couillault 08 Jul 2023
Money Answers: Should I take my father-in-law's KiwiSaver advice?
Markets Free

Frances Cook: Money Answers: Should I take my father-in-law's KiwiSaver advice?

,

Frances Cook 08 Jul 2023